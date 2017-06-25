CHITRAL- A Naat competition was held at Town Hall under the auspices of district government of Chitral. The competition consisted of two sessions.

The chief guest distributed awards among the successful winners. In first session, Shah Sagheeruddin of Jamia Islamia Rehankot got first position while Adnan Yousaf of Govt High School Ayun secured second position and Waqas Asad of Alhikmat Educational Academy Jughor got third position.

In the second session, Mufti Hasanuddin of Jughor obtained first position, Qari Hanifullah of Goldor second position while Qari Salman Yousaf obtained third position.

In the first session, 21 students of 15 to 20 years of age participated where District Nazim Haghi Maghfirat Shah was chief guest while the ceremony was presided over by District Naib Nazim Maulana Abdul Shokoor.

In the second session, 4 students from 21 to 25 years of age participated when District Naib Nazim was chief guest while the session was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Chitral Abdul Akram. Students presented Naat in Urdu and Khowar (Chitrali language) with an impressive way and enthralled the participants. Especially, the participants highly appreciated Qaseeda Burda Sharif.

Addressing on the occasion, district Nazim said, “We allocate funds for Naat competition. While after Eidul Fitar Quiz competition will be held among the students of different schools and colleges including Madaras.” District Naib Nazim and Assistant Commissioner encouraged and appreciated the students who participated in the holy session.

They hailed the contribution of Mehtab Ziab who is professionally a classical singer but he arranged the Naat competition.