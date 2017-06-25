ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhry said today that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is enjoying holidays in London while the country is bleeding.

While speaking to media Fawad Chaudary highly criticised the PM for being absent while Pakistan was suffering back-to-back tragedies in the past few days.

He further said that the country is facing administrative and political crisis.

In the last few days Pakistan has been hit with a new wave of terrorism which has killed atleast 90 people in Quetta, Parachinar and Karachi. Apart from civilians, policemen were also targeted.