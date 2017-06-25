CHAKWAL - A peace conference and interfaith Iftar dinner was hosted by the Grace and Peace Foundation here on Saturday.

Both scholars and notables belonging to Muslim and Christian communities attended the conference and dinner.

District Bar Association President Ch Amjad and others lawyers also supported the cause by participating in the conference.

On the occasion, G&PF Chairman Shahzad Ahmed shared vision of the foundation for peace, harmony and free legal services to the underprivileged.

Pastor Daniel Sardar, Pastor Babu Jan Anayat, Pastor Iqbal Maseeh and pastor Daniel Bashir addressed the conference and said that peace is the need of the hour, saying that Christianity teaches peace and forgiveness. Maulana Dr Abdul Wahid Al-Azhari, Pir Akbar Saqi Nashbandi and Qari Muzaffar Ahmed, Mohammad Advocate Asif Malik also spoke to the audience and laid stress on the importance of inter-faith dialog between minorities and Muslims. All the Muslim scholars shared peaceful message of Islam for all humanity. After the conference Iftar dinner was served.