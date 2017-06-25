LONDON - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Saturday reiterated his resolve not to let the conspirators against his government succeed at any cost and said the real JIT, the people of Pakistan, would again vote his party to power in 2018.

Talking to reporters here at his UK residence, he said that his political opponents could not accept their defeat in the 2013 general elections and were conspiring since then to topple his government.

“We will not let the conspiracies succeed,” said the prime minister, who spent almost a week with his family in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and offer special prayers.

He said that his opponents were full of venom and were again hatching conspiracies against him.

The prime minister also responded to questions about his appearance before the six-member joint investigation team set up by the Supreme Court probing money laundering charges following the Panama Papers leak.

He said whatever was happening in Pakistan was nothing but a farce.

“It is beyond my understanding that what are they trying to find? Is it any corruption I committed? Is it related to any commission? Kickbacks? Looting of national exchequer?”

There was nothing of that sort and the JIT could not answer his questions, he added.

The prime minister also said that all of his previous terms in power were like an open book. It seemed that the JIT was trying to probe his personal family business that began in 1937 from the Lahore foundry. But they were starting from 1972 and wanted to know where did the money come from, he added.

He said that in 1972 he was neither in politics nor had anything to do with the business. On the contrary the factories were nationalised, and “It should be us who should be demanding compensation as assets worth billions were seized and not even a penny given,” he added.

On the other hand, the prime minister said that he and his family and children were being held accountable.

He further said that the JIT had not been able to even level any allegation against him. “It is a joke. Wastage of time ... I could have instead contributed a lot to the nation in the same time,” he said.

The prime minister said that today no one could raise a finger against him or his family against their conduct in government, for any kickbacks, commission or any decisions.

He said, “The JIT began with a WhatsApp call and let’s see where it is heading to. Our worst enemies are being questioned by the JIT and it is evident what do they want.”

Nawaz said after a lot of effort Pakistan today was now at a take-off stage. Its economy had stabilized, and every month a new power project was being commissioned. Load-shedding was almost over and a network of roads and other mega projects were being built across the country.

He said that owing to the ongoing situation in Pakistan the stock exchange index was in a nose dive, but vowed to undertake all measures to stabilise it again.

Regarding the recent acts of terror, he said that the government along with the armed forces would “uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.”

From page 1

Nawaz said after a lot of effort Pakistan today was now at a take-off stage. Its economy had stabilized, and every month a new power project was being commissioned. Load-shedding was almost over and a network of roads and other mega projects were being built across the country.

He said that owing to the ongoing situation in Pakistan the stock exchange index was in a nose dive, but vowed to undertake all measures to stabilise it again.

Regarding the recent acts of terror, he said that the government along with the armed forces would “uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.”