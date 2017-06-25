ISLAMABAD - After a 5-hour grilling by the JIT on Saturday, Prime minister’s son-in-law Muhammad Safdar made some interesting ‘revelations’ about the Panama leaks affair.

He said Panamagate is a Jewish conspiracy; and Imran and his companions are Jews’ agents.

Safdar added the whole affair was nothing but a plot to trap Nawaz Sharif – who, according to him, made the country an atomic power.

“Why Surrey Mahal and other big scandals are not being investigated,” he asked, pointing to the corruption scandal of Pakistan Peoples Party leadership, ignoring the fact that he was a ruling party MNA, and it is a government responsibility to prosecute the corrupt.

On the orders of the Supreme Court, a six-member team is investigating offshore business affairs of the ruling Sharif family after PM’s children’s names appeared in the Panama Papers, which resulted in hundreds of investigations worldwide and implication of dozens of key political and business figures across the globe.

Safdar earlier reached the Federal Judicial Academy (FJA) at 11am and recorded his statement before the Joint Investigation team (JIT) probing the money-laundering allegations against the Sharif family.

He said that he would not disclose what he was asked by the JIT as it was not right legally and morally. He, however, said that he noticed that the JIT members were “receiving chits and files from outside”. He, however, appreciated their behaviour, saying they were polite to him.

Muhammad Safdar is an army retiree and a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz legislator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. He had just attained the rank of a captain in the army when he left the service to join politics, after marrying with Marriyum Nawaz Sharif.

“Panama is nothing but a conspiracy against the prime minister and his party that upholds the sanctity of Constitution and law in high esteem. We are the protectors of the law and the constitution,” he claimed.

He alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was working on an international agenda which was against the ideology of Pakistan.

While referring to former president Pervez Musharraf, he said that nobody was asking for the culprit of the Kargil episode.

He said PM Sharif has changed the destiny of Pakistan and was creating jobs for the unemployed youth. He repeated Nawaz Sharif’s words that another JIT of 200 million people will be held in 2018 and they would win the next elections.

A large number of PML-N supporters had gathered outside the FJA to express solidarity with Safdar. Special Adviser to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani was accompanying him before he dashed into the FJA building.

PM Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PM’s sons Hussain and Hassan Nawaz have already recorded their statements to the JIT.

The Supreme Court has directed the probing team to complete its investigation within 60 days and present a final report on July 10.

Earlier, Capt (r) Safdar had requested the JIT to change the date to record his statement as he was out of the country but the probe team had rejected the request.

In a related development, the Federal Investigation Agency notified names of four officers who will look into the JIT allegations that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had tampered with the records and it was not providing some of them.

FIA team headed by FIA Anti-Corruption Wing Director Maqsoodul Hassan and other officers Ayaz Mehmood, Tahir Tanveer and Farooq Latif will look into the allegations levelled by the JIT.

ECP PROVIDES SAFDAR

ASSETS’ DETAILS TO JIT

INP adds: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday provided complete details of assets of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (r) Safdar to the joint investigation team (JIT) that was constituted to probe Panama leaks case.

The JIT was informed that PM’s son-in-law holds a plot worth Rs2.5 lac in Islamabad and a car worth Rs20 lac in Saudi Arabia whereas he also possesses Rs40 lac in cash and jewelry worth Rs10 lac. The ECP said that Captain (r) Safdar also has another plot in Mansehra, costing Rs 7.86 lac.

ECP further revealed that Captain Safdar had not shown cost of 160 Kanal agricultural and 8 square and 15 acres land in Rajanpur. He had exposed the price of a car given to his wife Mariyam Nawaz as Rs60 lac.

Earlier today, Captain (r) Safdar appeared before JIT, headed by Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Additional Director-General Wajid Zia, for interrogation regarding the dependency of PM’s daughter Mariyam Nawaz and his assets.

PM’s son-in-law accompanied by Asif Kirmani received warm welcome by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers on his arrival at Federal Judicial Academy.

On the occasion, security was also tightened up to avoid any untoward situation.