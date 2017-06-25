In wake of the rising speculations over Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia, a government spokesman has clarified that the premier and his family performed Umrah on their personal expenses.

He rejected baseless reports that PM Nawaz, his family members and relatives performed Umrah on tax payers’ money.

The spokesman has asserted that prime minister and his family stayed in Saudi Arabia for last ten days of Ramzan and paid all the expenses from his own pocket.

The premier arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 18 for a private visit along with his family. Deputy Governor of Makkah region Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz welcomed PM Nawaz at King Abdulaziz Airport on his arrival.

Upon his arrival at Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH), he was received by a number of officials of the General Presidency and Special Force for Security of the Holy Mosque.

After performing Umrah, the Prime Minister arrived London on Sunday. He was expected to stay in London for a few days where he was scheduled to undergo a medical checkup, and was expected to return home on June 30.

But after the oil tanker tragedy, the prime minister has cut short his London trip and decided to return to country. He will directly land in Multan on Monday.

The prime minister noted that the terror incidents on Jumma-tul-Wida and Ahmedpur Sharqia tragedy had grieved the nation immensely.