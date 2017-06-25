ISLAMABAD - The Parliamentary Accountability Body (PAC) Secretariat is once again planning to invite special guests including the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman to evolve a mechanism to sort out pending court cases involving Rs 5 trillion.

This special meeting of PAC was earlier summoned in May but it could not be held due to the budget session and other engagements of special guests. Now the meeting may be called after Eid-ul-fitar in July, sources in PAC Secretariat told The Nation.

The purpose of inviting these high-ups aimed at evolving a strategy to vacate stay orders on cases worth Rs5 trillion.

The PAC Secretariat will also consult these special guests before deciding the date to finalize another meeting to reach a consensus on the issue after Eid-ul-fitar.

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah with the consultation of committee members had decided to summon a special meeting to resolve the issue of cases pending in courts. It was decided to invite Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani, Opposition Leader in Senate Aitezaz Ahsan, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid and Attorney General to participate in the meeting and share their suggestions to chalk out a strategy to resolve the issue.

The PAC chairman, in a PAC meeting last year, had reportedly expressed helplessness in the recovery of the stuck public money involving various government departments. Legal experts say that the main cause of slow work on the pending cases is engaging junior lawyers for cases involving huge sums.