Islamabad - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Prime Minister’s Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz on a range of bilateral issues as well as the situation in Afghanistan.

Wang, who arrived here on a two-day visit, is also expected to hold talks with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Soon after his arrival, the Chinese minister went into delegation-level talks with Pakistani side led by Sartaj Aziz.

“All issues of bilateral and regional interest are on the table,” officials said.

Sartaj Aziz and Wang Yi agreed to make joint efforts for promoting peace and security in the region.

The talks were focused on prevailing security situation in Afghanistan and the respective position of the two counties on the issue.

Wang Yi assured support of his country in overcoming tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan on security issues.

Foreign office sources said that the talks held in a positive and constructive way, in the background of the excellent diplomatic ties between the two countries.

There was unanimity of views on the issues relating to the security in border regions of Pakistan.

The sources termed Wang Yi’s visit as highly significant, hoping that it would bring fruitful results further promoting their understanding on issues of bilateral and regional interests.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday at the Islamabad airport.

Bouquets of flowers were presented to the Chinese delegation. They were greeted by Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong, Punjab Finance Minister Aisha Ghaus Pasha, chief secretary and several other high-ranking officials.

Earlier, foreign office spokesman Nafees Zakaria during his weekly briefing on Thursday said that the Chinese foreign minister will discuss “all issues of mutual interest including the regional situation.”

From Pakistan, Wang is expected to visit Afghanistan, in an effort to defuse tensions between the two neighbours.

The visit is aimed at defusing tensions between the two neighbours, media reports had earlier said.

Meanwhile, strongly condemning terrorist attacks and opposing all forms of terrorism, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Saturday assured that China would always stand behind Pakistan in its fight against terrorism and its efforts for stability of the country and security of its people.

“We will always stand behind the Pakistani side in its fight against terrorism and its efforts for the stability of the country and the security of its people,” he said in a statement in Beijing while responding to reports of terrorist attacks which claimed lives of innocent people.

Expressing deep shock and sorrows over the loss of lives and injuries to the people, he said the Chinese side is deeply shocked and saddened by the terrorist attacks. “Our hearts go out to the families of those killed and injured and we mourn for the lives lost,” he added.

On Friday, around 14 people were killed and over 20 injured in the blast at Mission Road Quetta while at least 67 persons killed and over 75 injured in twin bomb blasts that ripped through the crowded Tori Market in Parachinar where people were busy in purchasing Iftar items.

