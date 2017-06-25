Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is destroying all state institutions to save his money-laundering.

In his latest tweet regarding PM Nawaz Sharif’s press talk in UK he said,


Imran also said that Nawaz Sharif is trying to attack Supreme  Court and Military now,


According to Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was being aided by Mir Shakil ur Rehman in this design,