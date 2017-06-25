Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif is destroying all state institutions to save his money-laundering.

In his latest tweet regarding PM Nawaz Sharif’s press talk in UK he said,

NS press talk from UK made clear his intent to destroy all state institutions simply to save his corruption & money-laundered wealth — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 25, 2017





Imran also said that Nawaz Sharif is trying to attack Supreme Court and Military now,

He has discredited most state orgs. Now he is directly attacking 2 remaining credible orgs - the SC & the mly - in effort to discredit them https://t.co/i1VRiTNDuc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 25, 2017





According to Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was being aided by Mir Shakil ur Rehman in this design,

In this dangerous design ag the state NS is being aided by the media Godfather MSR. https://t.co/bwZEHwnSg4 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 25, 2017



