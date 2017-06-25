KASUR-The sole objective of Kasur police is to earn happiness of Allah Almighty by discharging their duty with honesty which is to serve the masses and protect them from every danger.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while talking exclusively to The Nation correspondent Ashraf Mehr here the other day.

Mr Rizvi enumerated the steps taken to transform the police into a modern and vibrant force. He informed that Muhafiz Force was established in all the four circles of the district to check street crime. Similarly, a homicide unit was set up to investigate murder cases on modern lines and trace real culprits.

The district police officer said that police patrolling was enhanced, especially in sensitive areas to create a sense of security among the masses. Mr Rizvi informed this correspondent that police also made a website and page on facebook to receive public complaints, adding open courts are being held on regular basis to resolve public problems. Besides, police introduced Feedback Mechanism, Mobile Complaint Collectorate at police station level and Public Service and Complaint Redressal Mechanism for immediate solution to public complaints. Similarly, the district police introduced 16 modern softwares including CMS, TRS, Hotel Eye, AVLS, Crime Maping System and CRMS that are helpful in tracking criminals.

The DPO claimed that the steps have enhanced the police capability to lasso criminals. He claimed that at least 110 dacoit gangs have been eliminated since he had assumed office of the district police officer Kasur, adding the police also arrested 378 of their affiliates and recovered booty worth Rs60 million from them. Police also held 3,619 proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different of murder, dacoity and robbery like heinous crime. Similarly, the police arrested 1,653 court absconders during the year 2015.

Police also launched a vigorous crackdown on the outlaws wanted in cases of illegal weapons and arrested 2,625 of them with 22 Kalashnikovs, 158 rifles, 596 guns, 1,800 pistols, 41 carbines and other arms. Besides, at least 2,850 drug-peddlers were arrested with 151kg of heroin, 743kg of hashish, 17kg of opium, 34,639 bottles of liquor, 223g of marijuana and other drugs.

Police also launched search operations under National Action Plan (NAP) and booked 542 persons on violation of Amplifier Act, 16 for hate material, 6,66 tenants, 51 for wall-chalking, 552 security ordinance and 558 for displaying arms.

The DPO claimed Kasur has become a peaceful district and residents now feel themselves more secure than before. They also expressed satisfaction over police performance, he added.