SADIQABAD- PPP celebrated 64th birth anniversary of the party chairperson and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto with enthusiasm here the other day.

A ceremony was organised at Sadiqabad Press Club wherein the party workers cut a birthday cake. PPP South Punjab spokesman Rana Tariq Mehmood Khan, People’s Youth Organisation (PYO) district president Khawar Bajwa and People’s Students Federation (PSF) president Imam Bakhsh also joined in.

On the occasion, speakers paid homage to Benazir Bhutto. Tariq Mehmood said that Bhutto family strengthened democracy by sacrificing their lives. He pointed out that Bibi like leaders are born in centuries, adding that her services for uplift of the country’s poor class would never be forgotten. He said Bilawal Bhutto is following in her footprints and would be successful in turning the PPP into an unbeatable political party of the country. Later, the participants also prayed for the rest of her departed soul in eternal peace.