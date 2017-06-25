MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that the government is breathing its last, adding the funeral procession of “Noon” (PML-N) and not “Qanoon” (law) is likely to come out of the court soon.

Addressing the participants of an Iftar dinner here on Saturday, he added that the days of Sharifs’ darbari ministers, who made every attempt to sling mud on JIT and made every possible attempt to make it controversial, have also been numbered. “The honourable judges of the Supreme Court have made clear in their remarks that these darbaris would be dealt with after the Panama Case decision,” he added.

The PTI Vice Chairman said that he could foresee a big political storm arising in the month of July. He added that the Supreme Court had directed the JIT members to submit their report till July 10, so that the decision on the most important case of country’s history could be announced. He warned that each worker of the PTI would play the role of a solid rock to defend Supreme Court if the PML-N tries to replicate the 1997 history.

Meanwhile, talking to local journalists, Mr Qureshi said that the JIT report had turned into Pak-India match and entire nation would be sitting in front of TV sets on July 10 to know about the report. He said that the issue would not be resolved if the government became hurdle in way of JIT or hurled threats. He was of the opinion that there was no fault of the JIT if the government did not have evidences or Qatari prince declined to appear before the JIT. He said that “Go Nawaz Go” had become a national slogan and the people knew who looted national exchequer to fill his accounts.

He said that the speaker issued production order for Jamshed Dasti but Punjab Government did not respect the order. He added that he was not allowed to meet Dasti due to political rivalry. He said that Sharif brothers forgot Musharraf, adding that one should learn lesson from mistakes instead of repeating them.

About Indian spy, he said that his arrest confirmed Indian interference in Balochistan. He said that Pakistan went to the international court without preparation which facilitated India to get stay.

Answering a question of new provinces, he said that the country and federation would get strengthened by giving different nations representation. He pointed out that the PPPP failed to create South Punjab province despite approval of bill by senate and a resolution by Punjab Assembly. He was of the opinion that the idea of two provinces – Bahwalpur and Multan – was tossed to harm movement for a separate province in South Punjab. He declared that South Punjab province would be made part of PTI’s manifesto. He said that the PML-N and PPP staged drama on South Punjab province.

BILAWAL VISIT TO SOUTH PUNJAB

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to visit different districts of South Punjab after Eidul Fitr, disclosed party sources. The PPPP chairman is invited by office bearers and different chapters of PPPP in South Punjab to join them at Eid Millan parties and address the workers. Party sources said that the party chapters in South Punjab had started preparations to receive their Chairman.