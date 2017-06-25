DERA GHAZI KHAN-Roads across Dera Ghazi Khan district are in deteriorated condition, causing accidents and extensive damage to the vehicles.

According to the report of a survey of The Nation, accidents happen every other day due to worsening condition of roads. During the survey, motorists told The Nation’s correspondent that they pay taxes under heads of different financial transactions so that the government could use the money for the public welfare. “But the government does not bother to consider people’s woes,” they regretted. They said the road has been lying in deteriorated condition since long but no one of the authorities concerned has ever bothered for its rehabilitation. They said that lack of a proper drainage system is also the reason behind damage to the roads. They said poor drainage causes water accumulation on roads which results in roads’ deterioration. They said the shabby roads also cause worst traffic jams. They demanded the authorities concerned to take effective steps for rehabilitation of roads.