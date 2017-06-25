GUJRANWALA-Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, vehicles and other valuables in various incidents of theft and robbery during the past 48 hours across Gujranwala district.

According to police sources, three dacoits snatched Rs28,000 cash, gold ornaments and cellphones from Moeen in the Wazirabad Saddr police precincts while in Dhulley area, robbers snatched Rs19,000, an applied for motorcycle and a cellphone from Sohail. Similarly, bandits looted Rs30,000, a gold ring and cellphones from Sheharyar in Cantt area while at Ahmed Nagar, Khurram was deprived of Rs72,000, a gold locket and three cellphones at gunpoint.

In Qila Didar Singh area, armed men intercepted Mehmood and snatched Rs40,000, gold ornaments and two cellphones while three dacoits looted Rs63,000 and three cell phones from Shabbir. In Daska, Amir was deprived of Rs40,000 and a cellphone; at Ferozwala, armed men entered the shop of Irfan and decamped with cash and valuables.

In Alipur Chattha, bandits looted Rs107,000, a gold chain and three cellphones from Aurangzeb while in Kamoke Saddr area, Shahid was deprived of Rs73,000, two cellphones at gunpoint. In Baghbanpura area, robbers snatched Rs23,000 and two cellphones from Owais; in Ladhewala Warriach, dacoits took away Rs35,000, a gold ring and cellphone from Wazir Ali. In Tatleywali, Luqman was deprived of Rs100,000 and four cellphones at gun point; in Kotwali area, swindlers deprived Bushra of Rs48,000 and cellphones.

On the other hand, thieves stole cash, gold ornaments and other valuables from the houses of Tahir and Ahad while motorcycles of Azam, Zia and Amir were lifted from different places.