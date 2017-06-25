The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee led by Mufti Munibur Rehman will meet tonight for sighting of the Shawwal moon while the zonal committees will hold meetings at their respective locations, it has been reported.

The meeting would be held at the camp office of the Meteorological Department where evidence of moon sighting would be collected.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological (Met) Department, there are visible chances of the Eid moon being sighted tonight.

As per the Met office, the Shawwal moon started appearing in the sky at 7:29AM yesterday. Scientifically, the moon will be sighted for the longest duration in Pakistan in Jiwani area of Balochistan tonight. The moon will appear in the sky for 75 minutes.

The sky is expected to be clear in most parts of the country, so there are chances that the moon will be sighted tonight i.e. after the 29th fast in many areas of Pakistan is observed, according to the Met department.

Therefore, it is likely that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow (June 26) across the country.