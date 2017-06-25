SADIQABAD-Pedestrians and motorist are faced with problems as they cannot pass through streets and main roads of Sadiqabad city due to sewage blockage and heaps of garbage, the Anjman-e-Tajran president said.

Talking to media, Khalid Saleem Ch regretted that the local government has failed to remove trash from the city roads and rehabilitate the chocked sewage. He said people pay millions of rupees under of different taxes but the local governments are least bothered to take any step for the public facility. He said that the stink emitting from the dirt is a constant problem for residents which has made their days and nights restless. It is also causing diseases among them.

He urged the authorities concerned to ensure cleanliness across the tehsil before Eidul Fitr. He also urged them to rehabilitate the chocked sewage.

Similarly, residents of Leghari Colony complained about chocked sewage in the locality which, they said, has made the locality a “no-go area” for pedestrians and motorists. They regretted that people visiting mosques five times to offer prayers get no other choice but to pass through the dirty water. They said that they have submitted numerous complaints to the officials concerned but they have turned a deaf ear to their cries. Residents including Asif, Ajmal, Saqib, Sharif, Abdul Jabbar, Kamran and Saleem Ahmed demanded the Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) chairman to take notice of the grave situation and get them rid of the problem.

Family protests against

police inaction

A family of Ahmedpur Lamma protested against, what they said, police reluctance to arrest the suspects who had allegedly abducted and killed their father here the other day.

Misbah Haider and Husnain Haider told the media that suspects including Abdus Salam, Zaheer, Samaar and Asghar had abducted their father Ghulam Haider on June 7 and later killed him. They said that they got a case registered against the suspects with the Ahmedpur Lamma police but the police are reluctant to arrest them. “The suspects are threatening us with dire consequences for withdrawing of case,” they alleged. They demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab IG Police and RY Khan DPO to take notice of police inaction and provide them with justice.