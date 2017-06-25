Chairman Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman Sunday announced the sighting of the Shawwal moon and said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

He made this announcement after chairing a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee had convened the meeting to sight the moon for Eid-ul-Fitr in Islamabad, whereas zonal bodies of the committee also met in Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar and Lahore.

However, certain parts of Khyber Pakhtunwa had celebrated the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday along with Saudi Arabia.