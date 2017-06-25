Lahore - Eidul Fitr will be celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and several countries in Gulf and Europe today (Sunday) as the Shawwal moon was sighted on Saturday.

The Saudi royal court announced that the first day of Shawwal would fall on Sunday, according to local media reports.

Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates will also start the holiday on Sunday, media reports said. The Sultanate of Oman said Monday will be the first day of the Eid.

In Pakistan, the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will convene a moon-sighting meeting on Sunday. The government has already announced three holidays for Eidul Fitr, from June 26-28.

The Meteorological Office has also forecast that Eidul Fitr will fall on June 26, as the Shawwal crescent is expected to be visible in the country on Sunday, June 25.

It said the Shawwal crescent would be “born on crossing conjunction point” at 7:31am on June 24 and would be visible on the evening of June 25, which would be the 29th of Ramazan.

In a major breakthrough, the government has decided to hold a meeting of the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee in Peshawar this year so as to avoid any controversy over the moon-sighting.