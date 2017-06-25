RAHIM YAR KHAN-In continuation of the United Arab Emirates humanitarian assistance to Pakistan and its friendly people, the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation distributed food assistance to poor and needy families in the backward districts of South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

The staple food distribution is part of the annual Ramazan Ration Programme launched by the foundation in 2003.

During the holy month of Ramazan, the foundation provided food aid to the underprivileged, orphans, widows, disabled and needy people in districts of Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Goth Mazari, Ghotki, Washuk and Kharan.

As many as, 150,000 atta bags (20 kg each) along with other staple food items were distributed amongst the poor communities living in these backward bordering districts of Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh provinces through their respective Deputy Commissioners.

This comes as part of the efforts of the UAE under the directives of its leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya.