MUZAFFARGARH-The police arrested MNA Jamshad Dasti soon after his release from the Dera Ghazi Khan Central Jail in another case.

DSP Saddr Irfan Butt confirmed the arrest of Jamshad Dasti. An anti-terrorism court had approved the bail plea of the member of National Assembly from Muzaffargarh’s NA-178 constituency. Dasti and Meharpur Union Council (UC) Chairman Malik Ajmal Karlo were arrested on June 9 by the Punjab police for allegedly forcibly opening a canal in Muzaffargarh on May 28. The Irrigation Department had lodged a case against the MNA.

On June 9, the two were presented in the duty magistrate’s court. They were then shifted to Central Jail Multan on judicial remand.

Opposition leader Khursheed Shah on June 10 requested the National Assembly speaker to issue a production order for Dasti so he could attend the budget session.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi was barred from meeting with Dasti when he went to Central Jail Multan on June 10. Speaking to the media, Shah Mehmood said he had gone to the jail on the orders of the National Assembly speaker to get the release letter signed from Dasti.

He said his party and its chief condemned Dasti’s arrest and wanted him be released. Awami Raaj Party staged a protest against the arrest on June 10 against his arrest at Kumharan Wala Chowk in Multan. They chanted slogans against the government. The workers said that Dasti had opened the canal to irrigate the farmers’ lands and that he was being punished for helping the poor. The protesters threatened to expand their demonstration if the MNA was not released within the next 24 hours.