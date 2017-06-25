LAHORE - The appearance of Mr Rehman Malik, a senior PPP leader who was interior minister during the party’s 2008-13 rule, before the joint investigation team probing the prime minister’s family for their offshore wealth, and what he said while talking to journalists before and after recording his statement, is a very important political development which is reflective of a major shift in the PPP’s policy towards Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Until recently, the PPP has been following a policy of reconciliation and had played a saviour’s role when the PML-N government was about to collapse in 2014 because of the pressure mounted jointly by the PTI and the PAT through their four-month sit-in in Islamabad as protest against the Model Town ‘massacre’.

Had the PPP played the role of a genuine opposition party, the PML-N government would have been packed up before the end of the sit-in.

The sit-in was going on when on August 22, 2014 Mr Zardari, accompanied by senior PPP leaders Raza Rabbani, Aitzaz Ahsan and Khursheed Shah, visited the Raiwind farmhouse of the prime minister. Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Railways Minister Saad Rafique and Safron Minister Abdul Qadir Baloch were also present at the meeting.

At a press conference at the end of the meeting, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the prime minister and Zardari are in agreement that any step taken should be within constitutional parameters.

"Zardari has fully supported PM Nawaz...for the supremacy of Constitution and democracy,” he said.

This was the second ‘favour’ done by the PPP to the prime minister. The first was the revocation of the 17th constitutional amendment passed during the Musharraf era that barred a two-time prime minister from becoming the head of government any more. If the PPP had not passed the 18th amendment, the political career of Nawaz Sharif had been sealed for good.

The PML-N leadership ‘reciprocated’ the gesture by enabling the PPP government to complete its mandated term of five years despite the fact that then chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry kept the PPP on tenterhooks.

In other words, Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif helped each other.

The PPP pursued a policy of reconciliation during the first four years of the current PML-N government despite the fact that on September 7, 2015, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had announced to give up the reconciliation and go for resistance.

“The PPP is a party of resistance and not reconciliation. We will give tough time to the PML-N in the local bodies’ elections.”

Practically, however, the PPP did not create any problem for the PML-N, establishing once again that the real boss was Zardari and he alone was competent to take any policy decision.

It was on March 27 this year that Mr Zardari said now the party will do “politics of resistance”.

“In the fifth year of this (PML-N) government we will do politics of agitation. And you are free to hit out at those targeting your leadership,” Zardari said while addressing his party leaders at the Bilawal House, Lahore.

Rehman Malik’s appearance before the JIT is the first major step taken by the PPP against the PML-N leadership after the abandonment of the policy of reconciliation. And the former interior minister’s assertion that he did so with the approval of the party leadership means that the PPP believes that a change is around the corner, and the party is preparing itself for the new situation.

Mr Malik’s testimony may prove the proverbial last straw on the ‘camel’s back’.

Some pro-government columnists think that an unfavourable verdict against the PML-N leadership is expected by the middle of the next month. This may or may not come true.

But the change of allegiance by a Zardari loyalist – Babar Awan – and his decision to join the PTI at this stage is quite significant. Not everybody remembers that it was Mr Awan who had brought the PPP and the PML-Q closer to each other, as a result of which Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi became deputy prime minister in the PPP government.

If such a strong supporter of the PPP parts ways with Mr Zardari and joins the PTI, his prediction that the future belongs to Imran Khan and the cricketer-turned-politician will be the next prime minister can’t be ignored easily.