MANDI BAHAUDDIN-Some unknown bandits intruded on a house and murdered three members of the family by hitting them with sharp edged instrument in Murala village.

Afzal Sheikh was present at his house in Murala village with his wife Shakila and 16-year-old daughter Naila. The bandits fled away after killing them with Toka that is used in rural area for cutting fodder. However, the two sons of the couple namely Afzaal and Fizaan were left unharmed. On calling emergency 15, Phalia police reached place of occurrence and shifted the dead bodies to DHQ Hospital for autopsy. Police registered a case and launched investigation to trace the culprits for arrest. So far motive behind the crime has not been ascertained, the police said.

SUICIDE, MISHAP: A married woman Ruksana, a resident of college locality of Phalia, being depressed over domestic quarrels, committed suicide.

She swallowed fumigating tablets and her condition turned critical. She died before she could be evacuated to some nearby medical facility for treatment.

Meanwhile, Faiz Ahmed, a 55-year-old farmer, was working with tractor at his fields in Phiray, a village located on outskirts of Phalia. In the process, the tractor turned turtle and the farmer came underneath. The incident resulted in his death at the spot.

Four kids of a family drown in nullah

SIALKOT-Four children of a family drowned while bathing in seasonal Nullah Dek at village Chahoor, Pasrur tehsil on Saturday.

Afzal, Sheraz and their two cousins Ali and Mariyam were bathing in Naullah Dek; they slipped and went into the deep water. The drowned children were between 10 to 12 years old. Local people and Rescue 1122 divers fished out the bodies from there.

Village Josha Jattan-based Ali and Mariyam had come there to celebrate Eid with their cousins. They went there and drowned in Nullah Dek, Pasrur tehsil. The deceased children were laid to rest in their native graveyards in villages Joshan Jattan and Chahoor amid sobs and tears. A large number of the people from all walks of life attended their funerals.

WOMAN RAPED: An armed accused Jamshaid forcibly raped local labourer Shahadat Ali’s wife Lubna alone at her house in village Phaangat-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil. Police have started investigation after registering a case.

Meanwhile, five armed accused forcibly kidnapped local shopkeeper’s sister at gunpoint from her house in village Wadala Sindhuaan.