MULTAN/TOBA TEK SINGH - A special search team from the Punjab Home Department carried out a surprise visit of Central Jail Multan and reviewed security arrangements here on Saturday.

The team was consisted of Additional home secretary Punjab, DIG Prisons Sahiwal, Assistant Director Monitoring, Regional Officer CTD, SSP Special Branch, IB and other law enforcement agencies. Sources said that the team members searched barracks but no illegal item could be recovered. Sources added that the security at the jails was beefed up in view of Karachi incident in which two high profile terrorists escaped from the prison.

Meanwhile, police and sensitive institutions carried out a search operation in Jalilabad area and verified the identity of 250 persons.

The verification was done with the help of biometric machines. Police took three persons into custody on suspicion.

SIX HELD IN COMBING OP: In Toba Tek Singh, the personnel of Punjab Rangers accompanied by the officials of other law enforcement agencies carried out combing operation in Chak 366/JB Ghanian, Gojra on Saturday and recovered a number of illicit arms.

The LEAs personnel also arrested six persons from whom arms were recovered. The suspects were identified as Mahfooz Waris, Zulfiqar Ali, Iftikhar Hussain, Salim Raza, Ghulam Abbas and Kaleemullah. They have been handed over to the Gojra city police for further investigation.