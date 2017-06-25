ISLAMABAD - The United States has condemned terrorist attacks in Quetta and Parachinar, in which scores of innocent civilians and police officers lost their lives. "We offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. We will continue to work with the Government of Pakistan and our partners across the region to combat the threat of terrorism," said a press statement received here from the US State department spokesperson on Saturday.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 25-Jun-2017 here.
US condemns terror attacks in Quetta, Parachinar
