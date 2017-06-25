QUETTA/Dera Ghazi Khan - A sitting lawmaker from Balochistan, whose speeding SUV ran over a traffic policeman in Quetta earlier this week, has been remanded in police custody after being presented in court twice on Saturday.

Efforts to hush up the case failed and MPA Dr Abdul Majeed Khan Achakzai was arrested Friday, after the video of the incident went viral on social and electronic media.

The villainous ‘VIP’ misbehaved with members of the media present in the court and there was not an iota of regret or shame on his face over the death of Traffic Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah.

Though it remains unclear who was recklessly driving the SUV when it hit the poor traffic official, Achakzai had no choice but to accept the responsibility for the incident as ‘owner of the vehicle’.

The family of deceased say they would not take blood money or pardon the murder who was recklessly driving the black SUV which hit the on-duty warden.

During his first appearance on Saturday, the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party lawmaker was seen being taken to court without any handcuffs.

The MPA was not placed in remand during this appearance, however, when he was presented in court the second time, Achakzai was placed in police remand for five days.

Expressing anger over coverage of the incident, Achakzai launched a verbal attack on the media saying the video of the explosion that took place in Quetta on Friday could not be obtained, but the media persons got their hands on the ‘accident’ footage.

“Had the police called [the media persons] beforehand? Shameless people,” the MPA said while coming out of a prison van.

Sub-Inspector Haji Ataullah was hit by the speeding vehicle along GPO Chowk intersection in Quetta on June 20. The warden succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital.

The police initially registered a criminal case at the Civil Lines Police Station against ‘unidentified persons’, but when the video of the incident went viral on social media, they were compelled to take action against the death of their colleague.

Attaullah, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, has left behind two daughters, three sons, a widow and parents.

It was revealed that Abdul Majeed Achakzai went to the home of the martyred traffic official and met with the victim family and ensured them of ‘every possible cooperation’, apparently to secure a deal to save his skin.

But the family of deceased sub-inspector told the media they would not take blood money or pardon the suspect. The family alleged that the cop was murdered by Achakzai.

The deceased’s son, Moazzam Atta, said that the MPA must be named in the FIR. “The MPA was driving under influence of alcohol. We will never forgive him,” he said.

Talking to different TV channels on Saturday, Achakzai admitted the responsibility for the unfortunate incident but said the issue must not be politicised. “I own the traffic incident being owner of the vehicle,” he said in an interview.

Achakzai was elected to the provincial assembly from Killa Abdullah on PB-13. He is chairman of the provincial Public Accounts Committee and he gained good repute with unearthing mega corruption scandals in the province.

