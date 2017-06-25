Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed matters of mutual interest, promotion of Pak-China ties, projects of CPEC and regional situation in a meeting held at Prime Minister House yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said a new era of development and progress has ushered in Pakistan due to projects of CPEC and these projects have become a reality after their completion in record time and we have to jointly work to make projects of CPEC successful.

He said the current government has set new example in the world by speedily completing development projects and now international institutions openly acknowledge speedy progress and sustainable development in Pakistan and transparency in Pakistan is also being praised by international institutions.

He said, “We are thankful to the role of the Chinese Foreign Minister in the implementation of the economic package for Pakistan.” He said the economic revolution in the region is not the matter of distance future now due to the cooperation between Pakistan and China because the whole world praises CPEC as it is the result of joint thinking and vision of both countries.

Shahbaz Sharif said the leaderships of Pakistan and China are making joint efforts for world peace, unity and harmony and for this purpose, both countries as the members of international organisations are making every possible effort for peace and stability.

He said the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister will further help strengthen regional cooperation and progress besides diplomatic relations.

About the recent incident of terrorism, Shahbaz Sharif said that forces which are creating impediments in the way of CPEC projects are involved in the killing of innocent people in Pakistan through terrorist activities and these forces want to stop development process to fail the projects of international significance but Pakistan Army and all other security institutions are alert and those involved in terrorism in Pakistan will be brought to justice.

He said terrorists are joint enemies of Pakistan and China and both countries will face this enemy jointly. He said joint enemy will have to be eliminated through joint efforts at the international level because sustainable development is not possible without elimination of terrorism and sustainable peace in the region is drastically needed for development and progress.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his grief and sorrow over the recent incident of terrorism in the country and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He said we stand by Pakistan and its people during this time of agony. He also paid tributes to the sacrifices of Pakistan for elimination of terrorism.

He said China is working shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan for development and peace and CPEC will bring about peace and prosperity in the region.

He said Pak-China friendship has always remained exemplary in every period and China will continue playing its role development and progress in Pakistan.

He said both the countries want peace and cooperation and will promote trade and industry, and cooperation between both countries in every field is praiseworthy.

He praised speedy progress and economic stability in Punjab and efforts of Shehbaz Sharif for good governance and said it is praiseworthy that Punjab is making speedy progress.

Shahbaz Sharif hosted a dinner in the honour of Chinese Foreign Minister. The Chinese Foreign Minister thanked the Chief Minister for warm welcome.

Ambassador of China in Pakistan Sun Weidong, Foreign Advisor Sartaj Aziz, Minister of State Maryam Aurangzaib, Finance Minister Punjab Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Tehmina Janjua, Sardar Mehtab Khan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Important personalities and other members of delegation were also present on this occasion.