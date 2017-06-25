/Agencies-SHEIKHUPURA/MUZAFFARABAD-Six persons including a woman died in different incidents occurred separately on Saturday.

In Sheikhupura, a 22-year-old man identified as Nazim drowned in QB Link canal near Farooqabad on Saturday. Rescuers informed that Nazim jumped into the canal to beat scorching heat and disappeared in the fast-flowing water. Divers of Rescue 1122 have launched search for the dead body, which continued till filing of this report.

A woman was killed when a tractor-trolley hit a bike on Safdarabad-Farooqabad Road near Nawanpin area. Sughran Bibi died on the spot while her son Usman sustained injuries. The Safdarabad Police have started investigation.

In another accident, a factory labourer Azmat died after being knocked down by a speeding truck near Bhiki on Faisalabad Road. He was on the way back home on a bike. The Bhiki Police have started investigation.

In Muzaffarabad, three persons including a toddler died and two others sustained injuries when a jeep plunged into a deep ravine. Rescue and police sources informed that a jeep carrying passengers from Chakrain to Muzaffarabad plunged into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn, leaving three persons dead. The rescue teams reached the area and pulled out the bodies and injured from debris. The bodies and injured were rushed to CMH Muzaffarabad for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased were identified as Sulemain, Shazia and a six-month-old child. The Jeep driver along with another passenger is in critical condition.