ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Zardari on Saturday demanded a thorough investigation into the killing of a traffic warden in Quetta where he was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the former president who is in London expressed profound grief and shock over the death of Sub-inspector Haji Attaullah Dashti in the incident and the questionable manner in which the case was being dealt with.

Details of the case emerged days later after the social media ran its CCTV footage showing a madly driven car seeming to deliberately run over a police warden. Police, however, registered a case of the accident against unidentified persons, he said.

“There is a serious inconsistency between the gravity of the incident on the one hand and investigations and the case registration on the other that smacks a deliberate cover up", Zardari said.

The former president said that the police warden was run over on Tuesday and the CCTV footage was available, yet it was not being pursued in the normal course and no explanations being offered, which also raise questions that needed answers.

The fact that the politically influential owner of the car initially chose to remain silent and spoke up only after the footage went viral on social media further lent credence to suspicions of political pressure to hush up the incident, he said.

Zardari said that any attempt at cover up would strengthen the perception that the relationship between the citizens and the state was more by social status than by law besides demoralizing the police force. Any cover up will be a travesty of justice that cannot and must not be permitted nor condoned, he said.

Zardari also prayed for the soul of late Haji Attaullah Dashti and expressed profound condolences to the bereaved family. He also asked for compensation and a civil award to the late traffic warden.