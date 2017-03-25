A grenade attack in the Lyari area of Karachi left at least 12 people injured on Saturday evening.

Lyari SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio said that unknown scoundrels threw a hand grenade in Singulane 2. About 12 people were injured as a result of the attack.

There was no electricity in the area at the time of the attack. The police officer alleged gang-war elements responsible for the act.

The attack was reportedly aimed at spreading fear and panic in the area.

The injured people were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.