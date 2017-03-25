The 429th annual Urs of Sufi poet Madhu Lal Hussain started in Lahore today.

The three-day celebration was inaugurated with Chadarposhi at his shrine. Meanwhile, famous Qawals and Naat Khuwans presented Kalam.

Madhu Lal who is famous for his Kafis died near Ravi River in 1591 and is buried in Baghbanpura, Lahore.

His affection for a Hindu Brahman boy, Madhu, is historic and both are considered to be one with the name, Madhu Lal Hussain.

Madhu is buried alongside Lal Hussain in his shrine. Madhu Lal’s famous Allao of fire is the central attraction for devotees and followers who throw different items as Mannat in it.

Devotees from across the country have come to his Urs as provincial government has undertaken high security arrangements.

A local holiday in Lahore has also been announced today.

The last day of Urs will be only for women.