BAHAWALPUR-As many as 70 deserving couples tied the knot at a mass wedding organised by Chenab Welfare here at Chowk Bahadurpur in Rahim Yar Khan the other day.

According to the organisation, it was the 4th annual mass wedding organised in the remote area of Rahim Yar Khan and was attended by notables from across the district. Local beauticians from seven different beauty parlours prepared the brides.

Each of the couple was provided dowry besides jewellery and clothes. On the occasion, food was served to all the guests, which was arranged by the organisers.

JI gears up for public meeting

SADIQABAD-Jamaat-e-Islami District Deputy Ameer Dr Saleem Kamboh said that the party’s upcoming public meeting, to be held in RY Khan on March 30, will prove to be a milestone in introducing positive trends in the South Punjab politics. He said that efforts are underway to make the meeting a success. He said that JI Ameer Sirajul Haq will address the meeting, adding that JI office-bearers and workers will participate in the meeting from across the country.