KASUR - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in three different robbery incidents here the other day.
According to police, two muggers snatched Rs80,000 from a motorcyclist - Salman near Kasur Treatment Plant.
On the other hand, dacoits looted 1.5 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs5,000 cash from Muhammad Usman near Sardar Mills in Phoolnagar.
Similarly, a couple - Ghulam Yaseen and his wife - was deprived of 1 tola jewellery and Rs3,000 of cash in Mudke.
The police launched investigation.