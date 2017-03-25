KASUR - Citizens were deprived of cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in three different robbery incidents here the other day.

According to police, two muggers snatched Rs80,000 from a motorcyclist - Salman near Kasur Treatment Plant.

On the other hand, dacoits looted 1.5 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs5,000 cash from Muhammad Usman near Sardar Mills in Phoolnagar.

Similarly, a couple - Ghulam Yaseen and his wife - was deprived of 1 tola jewellery and Rs3,000 of cash in Mudke.

The police launched investigation.