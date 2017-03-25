ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against a private TV channel’s anchor.

Social activist Jibran Nasir had sought contempt proceedings against Aamir Liaqat over his programme “Aisa Nahi Chaley Ga”, but the court observed that the petitioner failed to provide solid grounds for contempt proceedings against the anchor.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed that the petitioner failed to provide solid grounds for contempt proceedings against the anchor.

Justice Ejaz observed that a contempt matter was between the court and a contemnor adding that Aamir Liaqat has already tendered an unconditional apology to a high court and the Supreme Court. The court observed that the petitioner has failed to establish that contempt of court proceedings should be initiated against the anchor. Justice Ejaz said that nobody would be allowed to use the court for settling of personal scores.

Justice Dost Muhammad Khan questioned why everybody was vying to take a lead on TV channels.

“The country is already facing problems and TV talk shows further aggravate them,” Justice Dost Muhammad remarked. He questioned why it was necessary to get high ratings for a programme.

Justice Ejaz observed that one should refrain from targeting each other for the sake of ratings. He said they should follow the sayings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to tell the truth. “Our Prophet has said to behave nicely with others and speak the truth,” he said.

Aamir Liaqat assured the court that he will be careful in the future while conducting his programme.

The court, however, observed that if anything found objectionable in his programme in the future, it would take action against him as per contempt law.

The court dismissed the petition with the ruling that the petitioner was not an affected party.