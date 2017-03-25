NOORPUR THAL - The annual cultural festival was organised here at the Government Girls Degree College to highlight the significance of different cultures, practiced across Pakistan.

According to the college management, College Principal Shaheen presided over the festival while Professor Bushra Zahra Malik conducted the proceedings. The event was graced by notable speakers - Ammara, Gulbano, Ghazala, Hina, Itrat, Amina and Farzana.

On the occasion, the speakers pointed out that culture represents the way of living of the people of a certain society, adding it is not only a source of entertainment for others but also can serve as a tool to highlight positive and negative aspects of the society. “By introducing different colourful cultures of Pakistan, we can convey a message of peace and brotherhood to the whole world,” they pointed out.

College Principal Shaheen lauded the efforts made by teachers and students for successfully organising the festival. She said that societies, who remain stuck to their culture and traditions, can retain their identity even in this materialistic world and age of modern technology.

She said that students should be taught about culture and traditions of all provinces of the country, adding it will be helpful in creating brotherhood and harmony among dwellers of the country.

On the occasion, Festival Chief Organiser Bushra Zahra Malik pledged to promote culture values for maintenance of peace in the country.