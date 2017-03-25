ISLAMABAD - Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Friday granted the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seven days physical custody of three accused allegedly involved in posting blasphemous content on social media.

ATC Judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi conducted hearing of the case and handed over the accused to the FIA on seven-day physical remand.

The ATC judge also directed the authorities to present complete investigation report of this matter at the next hearing. During the hearing of the case, the FIA officials presented the accused before the court and sought their seven-day physical remand for further investigation. They also informed the court that computers confiscated from the accused had been sent for forensic report. Acceding to their request, the ATC remanded the accused into seven-day physical custody of the FIA and directed it to produce the accused before the court on the completion of their physical remand.

The FIA in collaboration with intelligence agencies had arrested the suspects from Karachi in connection with blasphemy allegations.

The suspects were reportedly in contact with people abroad and using foreign SIM cards for uploading sacrilegious content on the internet.