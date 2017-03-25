Maaz Jan

DIR UPPER - Bodies of four persons drowned on Thursday in river Panjkora were recovered on Friday after hectic efforts of locals while search for one other missing person was still underway.

On Thursday, a vehicle fell into river Panjkora due to over speeding at Dislawar locality on main Dir-Timergara road in the limits of Sahibabad police station. As a result, all the five persons onboard drowned in the river.

After the incident, the locals started patrolling both side of the river to recover the bodies. They also made announcements on load speakers for the purpose.

On late Thursday, body of Suleman, son of Faqir Gul, a resident of Khall was recovered while three of the dead bodies were retrieved on Friday. The deceased were identified as Johar Khan, son of Nadar Khan, Mehran Khan, son of Gul said and Saeed Rehman, son of Fazal Rehman while search for the body of Abdullah, son of Abdur Rehman, a resident of Baroon still continued. According to the locals, all the deceased’s were laid to rest in their ancestral graveyards.