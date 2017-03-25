SADIQABAD - The police claimed to have arrested four quacks and recovered a huge quantity of steroids from their possession here the other day.
According to police, Drug-Inspectors - Tahir Khan, Maqbool Ahmed and Amjad Farooq raided houses of quacks in Shehzad Colony, Municipal Town and Haq Nawaz Town. During the raids, the drug-inspectors recovered a huge quantity of steroids and other substandard medicines from their possession. The City Police arrested the quacks on the complaint of the drug-inspectors and put them behind bars. The police said that the accused used to supply these substandard medicines in different areas of the country.
