GUJRANWALA/ TOBA TEK SINGH - A free will marriage girl was allegedly kidnapped by her parents while another girl was poisoned by her brother separately here on Friday.

According to police, a girl who had contracted love marriage with a youth was allegedly kidnapped by her parents at Pirmahal. According to the Pirmahal Police FIR, complainant Nawaz told the police that he and Maryam Bibi had contracted court marriage without the consent of her parents. He claimed that relatives of the girl including Allah Yar, Absaar and Muhammad Yar came at his house in Chak 678/19 GB in a car. They allegedly abducted my wife at gunpoint, he claimed. The police have launched investigation.

In Gujranwala, a newly-married girl was poisoned death by her brother who is struggling for life in hospital. The police said the incident took place in Fattomand area.

According to police sources, Samina was married off some five days ago. Yesterday, she came to her parents home however and refused to go back to husband’s house. Over the issue, she had a quarrel with her brother Sajawal. Later, he allegedly poisoned milk and served to Samina who fell unconscious after consumption. She was rushed to DHQ hospital where she is being treated.





