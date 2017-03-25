SADIQABAD : The Sunni Action Committee (SAC) demanded the government to award an exemplary punishment to the bloggers involved in uploading blasphemous content on social media.

Talking to meida here the other day, the SAC office-bearers including Maulana Abu Bakr Al-Hussaini, Qari Arif Muavia, Maulana Abdul Haq and Maulana Karim Bakhsh said that Pakistanis have been hurt by the blasphemy committed on social networking websites. They urged the government to deal sternly with the culprits and make the bloggers and their patronisers an example for others.

They said that defiling Islamic teachings under guise of freedom of speech is not tolerable at all cost, adding Justice Shaukat Javed Siddique remarks in hearing of Tauheen-e-Risalat case express the public opinion over the issue.

They also support the Operation Raddul Fasaad, saying the operation is crucial to eliminate terrorists’ hideouts across the country.