JHANG -Four people including a woman were killed in different incidents of violence and road accidents here the other day.

According to police, a woman was shot dead allegedly for honour while a man committed suicide separately in Jhang.

In Mauza Bhone, Muhammad Irfan shot dead his 27-year-old sister Ameena Bibi, wife of Ghulam Hussain, over suspicion of having illicit relations with someone. The Qadirabad Police registered a case against the accused on the complaint of Ghulam Hussain while the accused managed to escape the scene.

In Chak 493 Batianwala, a man committed suicide allegedly over some domestic issue.

According to the Waryamwala Police, the deceased identified as Allah Ditta Mitho hanged himself from a tree near the grave of his father. The deceased was father of four children and was upset over domestic issues. The police are investigating.

In Nowshera Virkan, a man was killed after being hit by a speeding motorcycle on Badorata Road. Muhammad Aslam Khan, 65, was crossing Badorata Raod near Rao Filling Station when a speeding motorcycle, driven by Sarfaraz, hit him. Resultantly, Aslam was killed on the spot while Sarfaraz sustained injuries and was shifted to hospital.

In another incident, a man was found dead at his home under mysterious circumstances. According to police, Abubakr, trader at the vegetable market, was found dead in his house at Mohallah Rarrwala. The police are investigating.