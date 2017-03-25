Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has appreciated Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for making his monthly income and official perks public.

Khan stated that this is recognition of the point that accountability starts from the top and others should follow suit.

Welcome move by CJ LHC to make pay/perks public.Recognition that accountability begins at the top.Others must follow https://t.co/KSIDsbU2t8 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 25, 2017





Earlier, on application of a citizen, Punjab Information Commission asked Lahore High Court to disclose details of monthly salary and perks of CJ LHC.

According to details, Justice Shah withdraws Rs 1.0538 million as his pay which includes substantive pay of Rs 713, 280, special judicial allowance of Rs. 269, 525 and medical allowance of Rs. 67,733.

The details further disclosed that the CJ does not receive month rent allowance of Rs. 65,000 as he is living in official residence.