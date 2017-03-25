LAHORE - PTI Chairman Imran Khan hoped that the Supreme Court would announce its verdict in the Panama Leaks case next week and later, he said, his party would start campaign for the next general elections.

In the next elections, the PTI will win the whole 13 seats of Lahore as victory in the city means victory in Punjab and in turn win of the party in the whole country, Imran Khan said while speaking to the media following the PTI reorganisation meeting held on Friday.

When asked to guess the probable decision, Imran Khan said, he cannot say anything on the count but he was certain that everything would change after the decision. Imran Khan asking the PTI workers to get ready for the next election said, soon after the Panama decision, they would approach the public to get the public support to the party.

The meeting took a number of decisions on the reorganisation of the party at different levels, strategy for the next elections and other allied matters.

Earlier on his arrival at Lahore Airport, Imran Khan while responding to queries of the mediamen said the Panama decision would usher in a new era. First time in the history of the country, ‘frisking’ of a powerful person is being conducted, he said.

The whole nation would be looking a new Pakistan emerging after the SC decision. He said the Panama case has also exposed all the departments of government. He said had the institutions like NAB, FIA, FBR etc been working properly, he would not have needed to approach the court of law for remedy.

He said PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has rightly said against the NAB activities and hurled threat. Imran further said letters produced before the court on behalf of the Qatari prince were aimed at concealing money laundering of the Sharifs who thought these letters would protect them. However, he said the actual proofs of money laundering are contained in the confessional statement of Finance Minister and relations of the Sharifs with Ishaq Dar.

Imran Khan also announced to reach the Supreme Court against LNG contracts with Qatar. Port Qasim contract has been awarded without any bidding, he alleged. The PTI Chairman said $10 billion is being laundered every year and the only interest of the PML-N rulers is to siphon off their money abroad. He said the ruler mafia comes to the power only to practice corruption.

To a question, Imran said statement of former Pakistan Ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani, the Memogate scandal of PPP government and the newsgate scam are the links of the same chain. The enemies of the country are being conveyed messages by the rulers that they are with them, he went on to say.

He termed the statement of Haqqani on award of visa to Americans as treachery. He said that the Sharifs ruined the police system in Punjab under a scheme to manipulate things in their favour. He recalled that an SP in the city had been found forcing the people to vote for Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. Debt laden nation is now up against the oppression of the police, he said terming the police in KPK an ideal force.