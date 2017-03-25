Multan - PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari claimed on Friday his party will snatch entire Punjab from the ruling PML-N in coming elections, saying Pakistan Peoples Party was fully geared up for the polls.

Addressing a news conference here at Kazmi House, the former President complained that the higher judiciary of the country always victimised his party but never gave a judgement against Sharifs.

He said Muslim League-Nawaz did not want snap elections in the country. “Whether Punjab government gives us security or not, we’ll come out and hold public meetings in the province,” he declared, and announced that a ‘Bilawal House’ would be set up in Multan soon.

Reacting on the slogan “Aik Zardari Sub Pay Bhari” raised by a jiyalas, the former president, who is considered the king of reconciliation, raised the slogan “Aik Zardari Sub Say Yaari”.

About the yet-to-be-announced verdict in Panama case, he said he did not know what was in the hearts of judges but he was well aware of the fact that not even once any verdict was given against Nawaz Sharif.

“BB Shaheed also said the same thing. We don’t know why on earth no verdict comes in our favour and against Sharifs,” he maintained.

He said those levelling allegations against PPP and Hamid Saed Kazmi should be ashamed of themselves after his acquittal. He said that Allah Almighty gave justice to Mr Kazmi, the former religious affairs minister whose conviction in haj corruption case was recently overturned by the Supreme Court.

Zardari lashed out at former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry and said that he was a political judge who wanted to become president of Pakistan and took every step for this purpose.

“When I was President I used to tell all those coming for his safarish that his (Chaudhry’s) intentions were not good. The people did not believe me at that time but the judge verified my words by forming a political party later on.” The PPP leader was flanked by former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, former federal minister for defence production Sardar Abdul Qayum Jatoi and others.