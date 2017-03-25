PESHAWAR - An alleged robber was killed in police encounter in Bhanamari area while in another incident a house of alleged militant was demolished in Uttmankhel area of Lower Orakzai Agency.

In the first incident, on a tip-off, the police raided a house in Bhanamari area where the accused allegedly opened fire on police party which the police retaliated. The exchange of fire resulted in killing of of the alleged robber identified as Zabihullah, son of Hamzullah. The accused was wanted to police in various cases, the police said.

Meanwhile, in Orakzai Agency, residents of the area set ablaze house of a local commander involved in clashes with security forces which claimed lives of an Army major and personnel of security forces.

On March 22, security forces exchanged heavy firing with militants hidden in the demolished house. The clash had also resulted in killing of five militants.

FIRE DESTROYS TWO HOUSES IN MOHMAND

Two houses were destroyed when a fire broke out due to electricity short circuit in village Babi Khel area of Haleemzai tehsil on Friday, locals said.

An eyewitness said the fire erupted in houses of two brothers, Zafeer Gul and Itbar Gul. The fire first started in Zafeer Gul’s house, which engulfed the nearby house of his brother Itbar Gul and reduced to ashes all the furniture and two rooms, a local resident MukhtajUllah said.

The fire completely destroyed the two rooms, including all the items worth in thousands; however no loss of life or injury was reported. Local residents of the area demanded that the government should compensate the house holders because they are poor people.