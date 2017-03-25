Muslim states to thrash out action plan against sacrilegious content

ISLAMABAD - Muslim countries have decided to effectively raise voice against sacrilegious content circulating on the social media targeting Islam and its holy personalities.

The ambassadors of Islamic countries held a meeting with Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali to discuss ways to effectively raise the voice of the entire Muslim world against the malicious campaign targeting Islam and its holy personalities in the name of freedom of expression.

There was unanimity among the participants that the entire Muslim Ummah was united to protect the sanctity and dignity of the religion and the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Those who attended the meeting included envoys of Malaysia, Turkey, Iran, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordon, Palestine, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Brunei Darus Salam, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Somalia, Algeria, Sudan and Tunisia.

It was decided that a comprehensive strategy paper encompassing all legal and technical aspects would be circulated by Pakistan’s foreign ministry among the ambassadors of the Muslim countries which they would share with their governments to evolve a future plan of action.

It was also decided that a formal reference would be sent to secretary-generals of the Arab League and the OIC, raising the issue which had been hurting the sentiments of the Muslims across the world.

The meeting decided that after a response is received from the governments of Islamic countries, the matter would be taken up at the level of the United Nations, besides looking into legal options available to follow-up the matter legally in the courts of the respective countries from where such content was being generated.

Ch Nisar pointed out that distortion of religious beliefs and profanity of holy personalities of any religion was intolerable. He said no law permits showing disrespect or distortion of any religion.

The minister said it was unfortunate that the Muslims were being portrayed as perpetrators of terrorism despite being the biggest victims of it. He said that the Ummah must strive together to impress upon the international community to shun Islamophobia.

Nisar said that distortion of any religion was also a form of terrorism that the international community must acknowledge. He said that a section of the Western world must get out of double standards about Islam and the Muslims.

“On one hand, they have laws against any kind of distortion or disrespect towards any religion and on the other hand, the most revered personalities of Islam are being ridiculed,” he said.

The ambassadors appreciated the interior minister’s initiative for highlighting the issue and find a solution to the matter.

