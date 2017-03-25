LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain Saturday said that no decision has been taken regarding electoral alliance with any party, we do meet all, every decision will be taken in consultation with the party and in the interest of Pakistan and the party.

He was talking to party leaders hailing from various districts who called on him at his residence here on Saturday. The party leaders and active workers presented various suggestions to the president of the party.

Answering a question regarding recent meetings with former President Asif Ali Zardari and alliance with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Ch Shujat Hussain said that no decision has been taken regarding alliance with any party so far, we keep meeting and holding talks with all like-minded parties and leaders, like we had taken all decisions in the past in consultation with our party office-bearers, leaders and workers, in future also every decision will be taken in consultation with the party.

He further said that such decision will be taken which is in the interest of our workers and in accordance with the requirements of national circumstances, we cannot ignore the interests of the country, the nation and our party in any manner.

In past, we had also given preference to the interests of the country, nation and the party in every matter over everything else and we will continue this policy in future as well, he added.