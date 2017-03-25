ABU DHABI (PR) - The 77th National Day of Pakistan was celebrated in UAE here with traditional zeal and fervour.

Most important events were display of Pakistani flag on the Burj Khalifa Dubai (world’s tallest building) and flag hoisting ceremonies at the premises of the Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi and Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai.

Burj Khalifa showcased Pakistani flag during prime timing 7.15 pm (for 3 minutes) at the Dubai Fountain.

The visual expression of the flag underlined the solidarity of the UAE and its people with Pakistan.

The grand public display of Pakistani flag viewed by huge population of various nationalities especially Pakistanis present in Dubai and around the world through social networks and conventional media.

The ceremony was inaugurated with flag hoisting by Ambassador Moazzam Ahmad Khan and playing of the national anthem.

National Day messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out.

Students from Pakistani schools and Christian community sang national songs.

The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador paid tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for a separate homeland where the Muslims of Subcontinent could freely live in accordance with the principles of equality, justice and equal opportunities.

He said that Pakistan came into being through a long democratic struggle and it was essential to promote the spirit of tolerance and patience which are the fundamentals of democracy.

The Ambassador said that we were confronted with formidable threats and challenges, however, we have faced all these challenges and measured upto each one with resilience and resolve.

In this regard, he specifically mentioned the role of Pakistan’s security forces and the sacrifices they made in riding the country of the menace of terrorism and extremism.

Another ceremony in UAE was held at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai.