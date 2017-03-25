ISLAMABAD: Pakistan joins the world community today in observing Earth Hour from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

It is aimed at creating awareness for energy conservation, climate change and global warming.

People around the world will demonstrate their concern about future of the planet by turning out their lights for one hour.

A ceremony will be held at the Parliament House at eight tonight in connection with Earth Hour.

The observance of the Earth Hour is particularly important for Pakistan in the backdrop of need for energy conservation and environmental protection.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani said Pakistan will play its due role to boost the national climate change resilience, protect lives and livelihoods of the people.

In a message on the eve of Earth Hour, he said this Movement is an attempt at protecting the environment and by small steps like these we aim to create a world with a better environment.

He said the Parliament of Pakistan is glad to be a part of the Earth Hour movement which will see its tenth year this year.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also said that Pakistan's Vision 2025 considers climate change as one of the top national priorities.

In his message on Earth Hour being commemorated the world over on Saturday, he urged parliamentarians and people to observe the international Earth Hour by voluntarily switching off extra lights for one hour between 8:30pm to 9:30pm.