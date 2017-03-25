ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued show cause notice to nine satellite TV channels for airing fake news of a plane crash in Kallar Syedan near Rawalpindi.

All nine TV channels aired the news of a plan crash in Kallar Syedan between 8.00pm and 9.00pm on March 22, 2017.

According to the show cause, this has been conveyed to the TV channels that airing fake news was a clear violation of clause 20 (f) of PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, 15(1) of PEMRA Rules 2009, and a number of clauses of PEMRA Code of Conduct 2015 like 3(1), 4(1) and 7(a).

The Authority has directed the channels to submit a reply till March 31, 2017 by 4.00pm and explain why a fine of Rs1 million should not be imposed on them for this violation of PEMRA rules (Section 29) or their licence should be cancelled (Section 30). In case of non-compliance, the matter will be proceeded ex-parte. On the other hand, the 127th meeting of PEMRA Authority held at PEMRA headquarters under the chair of Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam Friday to discuss the recommendations submitted by the joint Councils of Complaints (CoC) Sindh and Lahore with regard to complaints against Bol TV Anchorperson Aamir Liaquat and his programme “Aisay Nahi Chalay Ga.”

Secretary of the Authority Nasir Ayub presented recommendations of the CoC members before the Authority. The Authority members also examined the recommendations of the joint CoC. The decision on CoC recommendations would be announced once the minutes of the Authority meeting are finalised.

Secretary Ministry of Interior Arif Ahmed Khan, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shoaib Siddiqui, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr Muhammad Irshad, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shaheen Habibullah and Member Punjab Nargis Nasir also attended the meeting.