/Agencies-CHINIOT-A woman was shot dead over resistance while two persons including a woman were killed in crossfire between rivals over a property dispute here on Friday.

According to police, armed robbers gunned down a woman and injured her son on resistance during a robbery attempt. Police said that armed robbers barged into a house located near Kot Ameer Shah in Chiniot. They took the family members hostage at gunpoint and started looting whatever they found in the house.

The bandits, however, fired straight gunshots when the family members put up resistance. As result, a woman was killed and her son got critical injuries while the bandits made off with cash, jewellery and other valuables. The police have started investigation into the incident.

On the other hand, two persons including a woman were killed and another woman got injured in an armed clash over a property dispute here on Friday.

Police said that armed men of two rival groups indulged in crossfire over the ownership a property in Chak 151.

As a result, two persons including a woman were killed and another woman sustained gunshot wounds. The police shifted the dead bodies and injured to hospital for medico-legal formalities. Further investigation is underway.